It’s a double-header this Thursday as both the Charlottesville and Albemarle school boards meet. Both will select chairs and pick members to serve on a host of committees. The Charlottesville agenda, as always, is here and Albemarle’s is here.
The CATEC Board meets Jan. 15.
Extra Credit
Are you a teacher in our area? Did you know that we've partnered with UVa as a Newspapers in Education partner for your classrooms? The first 200 teachers to sign up for the current school year will receive their classroom subscription for free! To sign up, check out this link.
Help make sure your neighbors, friends and coworkers are informed about local school, and send them this newsletter.
