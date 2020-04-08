You guys have warmed my heart every single day that we were together. I learned from you. I laughed with you. I cried with you. I will cherish and hold tightly the memories we created together. It breaks my heart not to still be with you. But it brings me solace seeing your many beautiful faces at our virtual meetings twice a week. Thank goodness for technology because without your energy and love and hugs each day, I would be lost without these meetings.
Please call or email me with anything you need, questions you have, or if you just need to hear a familiar voice. I will always be here for you. And remember, when you read a book as a child, it becomes a part of your identity in a way that no other reading in your whole life does.
Love, Ms. Osani
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.