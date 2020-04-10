To my wonderful students,
I hope you are doing well, and keeping busy! I miss you all so much. Your smiles, your jokes, and getting to see you every day always makes me smile. I'm still here for you, and thinking of you. Thank you for being "my kids" and bringing joy to my every day! Stay strong, and safe, I love you all very much!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.