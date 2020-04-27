Two heroes I believe should be recognized are Natasha Lawler and Jennifer Eberline. Together, they started an initiative called Feed the Frontline. Not only is it a wonderful way to support local nurses who are fighting a pandemic, but it also a great way to support local restaurants in their time of need.
Natasha and Jennifer started a GoFundMe page to initially reach $20,000 to buy gift cards from local restaurants and give all of UVa’s 400 nurses a gift card, so they can get a meal or two at restaurants who are offering curbside pickup. Last I checked, the money raised to help our local nurses was close to $45,000. Nurses at Martha Jefferson and first responders are now also among the recipients of a $50 gift card. What a wonderful initiative by two heroes. Thanks you Natasha and Jennifer!
