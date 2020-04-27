To my BRIM team,
Thank you for all that you do for our patients, community and organization. You remain dedicated, strong, resilient, brave and much more than words can describe. I am thankful for each of you and proud to say that this is my team.
COVID has caused a disruption in everyone's lives, but you never complained. Instead, you asked repeatedly how you could help. Times are hard, but together, we can do anything and will defeat this! As I always say, where you go, I'll go. Where we go, they'll follow.
Thank you again for being amazing and for always being here!
With love,
Kelly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.