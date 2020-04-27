To my BRIM team,

Thank you for all that you do for our patients, community and organization. You remain dedicated, strong, resilient, brave and much more than words can describe. I am thankful for each of you and proud to say that this is my team.

COVID has caused a disruption in everyone's lives, but you never complained. Instead, you asked repeatedly how you could help. Times are hard, but together, we can do anything and will defeat this! As I always say, where you go, I'll go. Where we go, they'll follow.

Thank you again for being amazing and for always being here!

With love,

Kelly

