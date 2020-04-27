I want to give a big shout out the Hungry Hearts No More food pantry in Hollymead, that has been providing weekend meals and food bags over breaks for kids at Hollymead Elementary School for 3 years.  It's led by families in the neighborhood. With the outbreak of coronavirus and schools shutting down, the need is expanding at a great rate and they've added at least 10 more families from Sutherland. Kudos to all the families who are contributing to this food pantry and making sure our kids have enough healthy food to eat!

