They had to wait two extra days to get there, but Charlottesville Tom Sox are heading to the Valley Baseball League South Division championship series.
After dealing with rainouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Tom Sox and Covington Lumberjacks finally got to play Game 3 of the best-of-3 VBL first round playoff series on Thursday afternoon at Charlottesville High School.
Charlottesville showed no rust from the unexpected break, cranking out 12 hits and 10 runs in a 10-5 win over Covington to win the series 2-1. The Tom Sox advance to face the Staunton Braves in the VBL South Division championship series. The best-of-3 series starts on Friday at 7 p.m. at Charlottesville High School.
The Tom Sox got there thanks in part to an abundance of offense.
Eight different players recorded at least one hit for Charlottesville on Thursday, led by Austin Mueller, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored. James Ingram finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored, while UVa’s Cayman Richardson went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
The Tom Sox scored two runs in the first inning to take an early 2-1 lead and steadily pulled away from there, scoring one run in the second and sixth innings and two runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Starter Ethan Sund picked up the win for Charlottesville after allowing six hits and two runs while striking out three in five innings of work.