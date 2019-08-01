Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... THE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 200 AM EDT. * AT 1052 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CHARLOTTESVILLE, CROZET, WESTMORELAND, HOLLYMEAD, IVY, OVERTON, NEWCOMB HALL, SCOTT STADIUM, MONTICELLO, FLORDON, CARRSBROOK AND BARRACKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&