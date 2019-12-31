Columbia Virginia Football

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae (53) celebrates a three point basket during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

 Andrew Shurtleff

It’s been well documented that shooting has been a problem for Virginia. While the Cavaliers aren’t likely to become one of the top shooting teams in the country, the emergence of Woldetensae is a positive sign heading into 2020.

In his past four games, Woldetensae is 8-of-15 on 3-point shots. He’s showing what Virginia saw when it recruited the sharpshooter at JUCO.

The Cavaliers could use another player, potentially Kody Stattmann or Casey Morsell, to step their shooting up.

