It’s been well documented that shooting has been a problem for Virginia. While the Cavaliers aren’t likely to become one of the top shooting teams in the country, the emergence of Woldetensae is a positive sign heading into 2020.
In his past four games, Woldetensae is 8-of-15 on 3-point shots. He’s showing what Virginia saw when it recruited the sharpshooter at JUCO.
The Cavaliers could use another player, potentially Kody Stattmann or Casey Morsell, to step their shooting up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.