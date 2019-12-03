Bennett

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett reacts to a play against Maine at John Paul Jones Arena on Nov. 27.

 Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress

The Chris Long Foundation and the Waterboys initiative announced Monday that Virginia head coach Tony Bennett will join Hoops2o, a program founded by Malcolm Brogdon that helps raise awareness and funds for clean water initiatives in East Africa.

As part of this initiative, Bennett and his wife Laurel are going to fund a well project in East Africa that will provide water to 8,700 people.

By all accounts, Chris Long’s team at Waterboys does good work to benefit communities in need in East Africa.

In a time when college basketball coaching headlines are dominated by hirings, firings and recruiting violations, it’s refreshing to see some of the headlines associated with Bennett.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments