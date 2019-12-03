The Chris Long Foundation and the Waterboys initiative announced Monday that Virginia head coach Tony Bennett will join Hoops2o, a program founded by Malcolm Brogdon that helps raise awareness and funds for clean water initiatives in East Africa.
As part of this initiative, Bennett and his wife Laurel are going to fund a well project in East Africa that will provide water to 8,700 people.
By all accounts, Chris Long’s team at Waterboys does good work to benefit communities in need in East Africa.
In a time when college basketball coaching headlines are dominated by hirings, firings and recruiting violations, it’s refreshing to see some of the headlines associated with Bennett.
