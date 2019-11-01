Sept. 2019 Aug. 2019 Sept. 2018

Charlottesville MSA 2.2   2.6   2.5

Albemarle 2.2   2.6   2.5

Buckingham 3   3.8   3.6

Charlottesville 2  2.5  2.3

Fluvanna 2  2.4  2.3

Greene 2.1  2.4  2.3

Louisa 2.3  2.6  2.6

Nelson 2.2   2.2  2.5

Madison 2.3  2.7   2.7

Orange 2.7  3   2.8

Virginia 2.5  2.5   2.7

U.S. 3.3  3.8  3.6

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments