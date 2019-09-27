The University of Virginia Medical Center is on track to open its expanded emergency department on Oct. 15.
The department will occupy the first floor of the hospital's new $394 million tower; on Tuesday, workers screwed in handrails in hallways, stripped tape from finishings, wheeled supplies down corridors and spread mulch outside the glass-walled structure's new entrance.
Dr. Robert O'Connor, chair and professor of emergency medicine at UVa, said the hospital hopes the department's additional medical and psychiatric rooms, as well as expanded and reconfigured triage and resuscitation rooms, will help more people quickly receive attentive care.
"My goal is no 'hallway patients,'" O'Connor said Wednesday during a tour of the wing, referring to a situation in the current building where patients are frequently treated on stretchers in hallways, rather than in private rooms.
At the current emergency department, ambulances and patients often enter through the same area. Patients are sometimes grouped in the same room, which can make separation of patients with infectious or communicable difficult. If a patient needs an ultrasound, technicians must sometimes wait for a shared machine to become available.
The new department will attempt to solve the emergency room's capacity, specialty and workflow needs in one fell swoop. A new entrance on Lee Street will deposit patients and their families into a spacious waiting area; children and adult patients will then be quickly evaluated. In the adult wing, rapid medical evaluation rooms will allow doctors and nurses to quickly assess minor ailments with some privacy, or isolate patients who may be contagious.
The department also contains several sets of rooms designed to treat specific concerns. An expanded behavioral health section will allow adults and children who need behavioral health stays to receive treatment safely. Resuscitation rooms will allow doctors and nurses to address strokes, heart attacks and clots, or wheel patients into operating rooms where large booms contain all the equipment needed for treatment.
O'Connor's research specialty is in emergency medicine and emergency medical transport. He helped design the wing so that ambulances drive up to a new bay and hospital workers bring patients with serious conditions up an elevator, where they can be wheeled directly into resuscitation rooms or other high-acuity rooms.
"That way patients won't be wheeled past people who are waiting by the front door," O'Connor said. "We don't want to subject families to that."
Parts of the wing will remain under construction; patient rooms on floors 3-6 will be completed in the coming months, according to spokesman Eric Swensen. The Pegasus helipad on the roof will open in the spring.
O'Connor said the department is working on filling shifts through the end of the year and expects to be fully staffed. In the spring, he said, the department may reassess staffing levels -- because the department's footprint is four times larger than the old department, he said it may take longer for employees to walk the halls and they may need to assign more physicians.
The old emergency department will be renovated into offices for emergency physicians and support services, according to Swensen.
