Bennett

Daily Progress fileVirginia head coach Tony Bennett cuts down the net as the Cavaliers won the national championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 8.

 Daily Progress file

UVa Sports

Virginia stunned by UMBC, becomes first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed
Virginia stunned by UMBC, becomes first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed
Counts: Virginia falls short of ACC Tournament title, but all is not lost
Counts: Virginia falls short of ACC Tournament title, but all is not lost
Virginia men's basketball team earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament's South Region
Virginia ranked No. 2 in college basketball polls heading into NCAA Tournament
Virginia ranked No. 2 in college basketball polls heading into NCAA Tournament
+2
On the eve of another NCAA Tournament, Virginia guard Kyle Guy is taking back his story
On the eve of another NCAA Tournament, Virginia guard Kyle Guy is taking back his story
Load comments