My students,

I was so excited to finally be in class with you and looked forward to seeing your faces each day! However, life is about change and that’s okay.

Now I am excited about learning together with these new technology tools. I am anxiously waiting to hear from you and catch up on what’s going on in your lives. I hope you are well and doing your best to continue learning during these unusual times. Don’t forget Mr. Browne’s precept from Wonder:

“When given the choice between being right or being kind, CHOOSE KIND.”

I believe in you, and I am here for you!

Ms. Grey

My precept:

When it comes to learning, you may think that you are trying to satisfy your teacher or your parents, but when you are willing to keep trying in spite of obstacles- - you are giving a gift to yourself!

