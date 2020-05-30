Alwan, Maryam

School: Albemarle High School
Future plans: I will study political science (with a focus on Middle-Eastern studies) and creative writing in the dual-degree program between SciencesPo University in Menton, France and Columbia University in NYC.
Accomplishments: Heather Heyer Foundation Scholarship Columbia School of General Studies Scholarship James and Nellie Butler Scholarship for Community Service National Merit Finalist Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Gold Key for Poetry Portfolio
Extracurriculars: Math, Architecture, Physics Day organizer Destination Imagination Brown belt in martial arts Indoor track Champions Together (Special Olympics track volunteer) Literary-art magazine County-student advisory council Sweet frog cashier Key club
Favorite quote: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor” -Desmond Tutu
Favorite memory: The leadership retreats at Camp Holiday Trails were unmatched and unforgettable, from the new friends made to the funny lipsync dances. I also look back fondly upon any of the random shenanigans that took place in MESA—best class community ever!
Advice to future generations: Never stop fighting for what is right, even if you stand alone. Especially in light of recent events, you have to use your voice to be an activist, even when it doesn’t affect you directly, because it’s basic human decency. Seek out opportunities, but if you don’t see one in front of you, pave your own way! Start your own club or annual event! Create a legacy! Your mental health matters more than your grades. Seek help if you need it. Lastly, take creative writing if you go to Albemarle! Mrs. Wood has created an impeccable literary arts program and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her or any of my other favorite teachers.
