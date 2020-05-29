Anderson, Jayda

School: Albemarle High School
Future plans: Jayda will be attending the Virginia Commonwealth University to study Biology on the pre-med track.
Extracurriculars: Jayda was apart of the HOSA program her senior year.
Favorite quote: “What am I supposed to do now? “Get up and go on with your life, it’s alright to sit around and be depressed for a minute, cry about it do whatever you have to but don’t stay there too long.... get up and go on with your life”” -Tyler Perry
Favorite memory: Jayda’s favorite memory of high school was meeting new teachers every year and keep my bonds with most throughout her 4 years of school.
Advice to future generations: If I had to give advice to future generations I would say, don’t give up.... it will get hard and there will be times where you want to quit but trust me it gets better and keep on moving.
