Anderson, Jayda

School: Albemarle High School

Future plans: Jayda will be attending the Virginia Commonwealth University to study Biology on the pre-med track.

Extracurriculars: Jayda was apart of the HOSA program her senior year.

Favorite quote: “What am I supposed to do now? “Get up and go on with your life, it’s alright to sit around and be depressed for a minute, cry about it do whatever you have to but don’t stay there too long.... get up and go on with your life”” -Tyler Perry

Favorite memory: Jayda’s favorite memory of high school was meeting new teachers every year and keep my bonds with most throughout her 4 years of school.

Advice to future generations: If I had to give advice to future generations I would say, don’t give up.... it will get hard and there will be times where you want to quit but trust me it gets better and keep on moving.

