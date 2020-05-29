Balke, Dario

School: Albemarle High School
Future plans: His plan is to study for four years at SETON HALL UNIVERSITY. He plans to join the ARMY RESERVE OFFICER TRAINING CORPS, and study DIPLOMACY AND INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS.
Accomplishments: PRESIDENTS EDUCATION AWARD PROGRAM along with a UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP.
Extracurriculars: PRESIDENT of the NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY, member of MODEL UNITED NATION club, BETA club, and the NATIONAL WILLINGNESS FOUNDATION.
Favorite quote: “In diplomacy there are two kinds of problems: small ones and large ones. The small ones will go away by themselves and the large ones you will not be able to do anything about. The biggest challenges in your career will come from the temptation to act. The test of your mettle will be how nobly you surmount it.” ― Patrick McGuinness
Advice to future generations: I'm a fan of Malcome Forbes' quote on education. He has said that the. "purpose of education is to replace an empty mind with an open one." It's a motto live by. That, and in the wake of the riots, we see in Minneapolis - Mahatma Gandhi spoke that "Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mighter than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man." Another motto to live by, because it was Rosa Park's courage, determination, and tenacity that inspired all those to become committed to non-violent protest and it changed history. Aggression is always the tool of the weak and will always be met with deeper aggression.
