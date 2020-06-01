Cabrera, Andres

School: Albemarle High School
Future plans: Attend PVCC
Extracurriculars: BSU
Favorite quote: “Most people over estimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.” - Alux
Favorite memory: Being in a class with teachers that do care.
Advice to future generations: High school is one chapter in life get through it one word at a time.
