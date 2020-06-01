Cabrera, Andres

School: Albemarle High School

Future plans: Attend PVCC

Extracurriculars: BSU

Favorite quote: “Most people over estimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.” - Alux

Favorite memory: Being in a class with teachers that do care.

Advice to future generations: High school is one chapter in life get through it one word at a time.

