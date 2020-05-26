Corrigan, Addison

School: Albemarle
Future plans: Addison will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall. He was excepted into the school of Engineering to pursue a degree in computer science. He hopes to become a software developer.
Accomplishments: Honor roll and Academic letter. Letter of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship program for outstanding performance on the SAT.
Extracurriculars: Addison is a member of the National Honor Society, National Computer Science Honor Society and Beta club member. He was part of the Robotics team for three years, recreational soccer placed 1st as a team, local swim team, and Boy Scout. He also enjoyed learning to play the bass guitar the past two years. Addison played varsity soccer and varsity basketball his freshman year at Alconbury High in England.
Favorite quote: Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. -Gandhi
Favorite memory: Winning the Sun Burn soccer tournament spring of 2019.
Advice to future generations: You can’t expect every outcome, but you gotta play the game with the cards you’re dealt.
