Espie, Sophia

School: Albemarle High School

Future plans: Sophia will be attending Architecture School at Louisiana State University

Accomplishments: Sophia is a member of the Arts National Honor Society and named "Most likely to Brighten Someone's Day" by her peers. She was awarded the Alumni Scholarship at LSU and the Albemarle High School Alumni Association in memory of long time coach and athletic director, Mr. Ed Null.

Extracurriculars: Sophia was a founding member of the Interact Club, a member of the Key Club, a member of the Beta Club, a varsity lacrosse member, a varsity member of AHS swim team, member of the indoor track team, and a member of the Homecoming Court.

Favorite quote: When you can't find the sunshine, be the sunshine

Favorite memory: Lunches in the breezeway with my best friends and any football and basketball game, front row.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy every moment and never wish anything away.

