Fischer, Thomas

School: Albemarle High School
Future plans: Thomas will attend the University of Tennessee-Knoxville to study aerospace engineering.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Varsity and Travel baseball Fishing
School: Albemarle High School
Future plans: Thomas will attend the University of Tennessee-Knoxville to study aerospace engineering.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Varsity and Travel baseball Fishing
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.