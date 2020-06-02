Hocker, Shaniah

School: Albemarle High school
Future plans: Going to Pvcc to be a nurse then transfer to jmu
Extracurriculars: I was a varsity basketball manger for a year
Favorite quote: Always love yourself of who u are
Advice to future generations: Get what u need to get done don’t wait till last minute to get it done at once
