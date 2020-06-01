Jenkins, Oaklen

School: Albemarle High School
Future plans: Looking forward to having the summer off then in the fall Oaklen will be attending PVCC for the first two years. Oaklen then plans on transferring to VCU to study Economics and Finance. Look into law school and follow in his grandpa’s footsteps as a corporate lawyer. Since touring at VCU Oaklen loved the campus and all it has to offer. He said the campus reminded him of a mini Chicago which he misses. Plus it is just far enough but close enough to come home as needed.
Extracurriculars: Swimming , Lifeguard, Golf, Fishing and Xbox
Advice to future generations: Turn your homework in and on time! Other than that have fun enjoy life.
