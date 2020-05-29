Mandell, Maxwell

School: Albemarle High School

Future plans: Maxwell will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall and studying Cinema.

Extracurriculars: Film making, audio production, playing piano and drums.

Favorite Quote: "This body holding me reminds me of my own mortality. Embrace this moment. Remember: We are eternal, all this pain is an illusion."

(Parabola, TOOL)

Tags

Load comments