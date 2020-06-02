Notari, Kaleb

School: Albemarle High

Future plans: Kaleb N. will attend Carnegie Mellon University, studying Civil/Environmental Engineering, and possibly Public Policy. Kaleb also strives to become a multi-billionaire.

Extracurriculars: Kaleb N. ran several years of Cross Country and Track. He founded the Ping Pong club and was a member of Tchoukball and Spikeball clubs. He also took part in environmental clubs.

Favorite quote: "You Must be Joking"

Favorite memory: Hangin with the Boiz...nuff said

