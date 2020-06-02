Pardue, Isabelle

School: Albemarle High School

Future plans: Isabelle will attend Davidson College in the fall!

Accomplishments: Brian Heath Memorial Scholarship, Emily Couric Leadership Forum Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Key Club, Student Council, Habitat for Humanity, Principal's Advisory Council, National Honor Society, Lacrosse, Indoor Track

Favorite quote: Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat; Fortune Favors the Bold

Favorite memory: Every year for Valentine's Day, Albemarle has "V-DAY Thang" where students can send singing telegrams. Junior year, all of the singing groups, mine included, were sitting in the breezeway. Suddenly, everyone started singing along to "We're All in this Together" from High School Musical. Students with instruments started playing them. It felt like a scene out of a movie - it was so fun.

Advice to future generations: High school is what you make it - don't allow the opinions of others to weigh you down or hold you back.

Tags

Load comments