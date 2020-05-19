Pardue, Isabelle

School: Albemarle High School
Future plans: Isabelle will be attending Davidson College in the fall, with a plan to major in Economics and minor in Neuroscience.
Accomplishments: Isabelle is this year's recipient of the Emily Couric Leadership Foundation Scholarship. She was also awarded the Heath Scholarship, created this year in memory of Brian Heath, a guidance counselor at Albemarle High School.
Extracurriculars: Varsity lacrosse, enjoys playing squash, Student Council (10th and 11th grade class president), Key Club, Habitat for Humanity, volunteer at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello
Favorite quote: Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat; Fortune Favors the Bold
Favorite memory: Every year for Valentine's Day, Albemarle has "V-DAY Thang" where students can send singing telegrams. Junior year, all of the singing groups, mine included, were sitting in the breezeway. Suddenly, everyone started singing along to "We're All in this Together" from High School Musical. Students with instruments started playing them. It felt like a scene out of a movie - it was so fun.
Advice to future generations: Don't be afraid to put yourself first; you have to do what's best for you, what you need, whatever it takes to love yourself. Look for the positive in every situation, and don't let the opinions of other people weigh you down or hold you back.
