Phillips, Daemon

School: Albemarle
Future plans: After obtaining my associates degree at PVCC, I plan to attend Virginia Tech for my undergraduate degree in engineering.
Favorite quote: Life is like a sandwich, no matter how you flip it, the bread comes first.
Advice to future generations: Don’t take high school too seriously and focus on developing stress and time management skills.
