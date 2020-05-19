Class of 2020,
WOW! Words can not describe the emotions I know all of our 460 seniors and their families are experiencing as we wrap up the 2020 school year. As your principal, I can speak on behalf of the faculty and staff at Albemarle High School to let you know how much we miss seeing you at school and sharing your last semester experiences with you. Your unique talents, skills and abilities have been on display throughout your high school career.
While the end of the year did not follow the normal script for departing seniors, it will never define who you are as individuals and all that you have accomplished during your secondary education. Adversity comes in many forms and your ability to adapt, evolve, and prosper now, and into the future, is built into the fabric of who you are as Albemarle High School Patriots. I know from my experiences in working with you this year and from the history you have had as students at Albemarle High School, clearly the best is yet to come for you and your classmates.
I wish you the best and always remember, “Once a Patriot, Always a Patriot.”
Darah Bonham, Principal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.