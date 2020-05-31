Townsend, Anabelle

School: Albemarle High School

Future plans: Anabelle will be studying Fashion Merchandising and Design at Virginia Tech. She hopes to travel around the world, learning about the business side of fashion.

Accomplishments: Member of the AHS Varsity volleyball team that went to states; named to All Jefferson District volleyball team; honorable mention for All Central Virginia volleyball team; named Best Dressed by her peers

Extracurriculars: AHS Varsity Volleyball; Charlottesville Area Volleyball Elite travel team; Beta Club; Interact Club

Favorite quote: “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” - Coco Chanel

Favorite memory: V-Day at AHS - dancing all day with my best friends!

Advice to future generations: Keep a positive attitude and don’t let the little things get you down.

