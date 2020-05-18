Warlick, Amanda

School: Albemarle High School

Future plans: The University of North Georgia

Accomplishments: United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award – 2020 Albemarle Tri-Athlete Award 2019-2020 Field Hockey – All Central Virginia Player – Forward 2019 Field Hockey – All Region Player –1st Team 2019 Field Hockey – All Jefferson District Player - 1st Team – Forward 2019 Albemarle Tri-Athlete Award 2018-2019 Field Hockey – All Central Virginia Honorable Mention Field Hockey – All Region Player –2nd Team 2018 Field Hockey – All Jefferson District Player - 1st Team – Forward 2018 A/B Honor Roll 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016

Extracurriculars: BETA Club HOSA Field Hockey (5 years) 2 years on Varsity Basketball (5 years) 2 Years on Varsity Softball (5 years) 4 years on Varsity

