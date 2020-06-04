Wilson, MarQuelah

School: Albemarle High School

Future plans: Will be going to Eastern Mennonite University in the Fall

Extracurriculars: Basketball for 5 years (played freshman as an 8th grader and Varsity for all 4 years)

Favorite quote: “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can do great in whatever they want to do” - Kobe Bryant

Favorite memory: The football games, pep rallies, homecoming/prom, tailgates, PI-Day

Advice to future generations: Use the voice that you were given and spill whatever is on your mind.

