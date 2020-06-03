Jeon, Jungkook

School: Sopa School of Arts
Future plans: Pro Gamer
Accomplishments: Honor Rolls, Visual Leader
Extracurriculars: Dancer and singer
Favorite quote: “My name is Justin Seagull”
Favorite memory: Traveling the world
Advice to future generations: Don’t settle for less, be someone everyone would love. Borahae Army!
