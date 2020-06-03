Jeon, Jungkook

School: Sopa School of Arts

Future plans: Pro Gamer

Accomplishments: Honor Rolls, Visual Leader

Extracurriculars: Dancer and singer

Favorite quote: “My name is Justin Seagull”

Favorite memory: Traveling the world

Advice to future generations: Don’t settle for less, be someone everyone would love. Borahae Army!

Tags

Load comments