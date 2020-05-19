Congratulations, Charlottesville High School Class of 2020! Since you entered CHS in 2016, we have experienced many highs and lows, including this coronavirus closure. Through it all, we have been so impressed by your resilience and tenacity. Even during this closure, you have come together to learn in online classes, to plan virtual talent shows and theatre cabarets, to stay connected with each other, to serve our community, to make videos celebrating your team spirit, and more. That spirit of tenacity will help you overcome any future challenges life may throw your way. As you head out into the world -- at college, in career training programs, in the workplace, in volunteer opportunities, in military service -- we are proud to have you represent us. We will continue to cheer you on. Go Black Knights!
