Bradshaw, Julia

School: Monticello High School

Future plans: Julia will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in the fall.

Accomplishments: Julia received the Provost Scholoarship from VCU and will be a member of VCU's Honors College. She was honored as a 2020 Ronald McDonald House Rising Star and placed 3rd in the Congressional Art Show in 2019.

Extracurriculars: Field hockey, varsity captain Student council, secretary Random Acts of Kindness Club Math Honor Society Science Honor Society Art Honor Society National Honor Society Founder, A Way to Play Health and Medical Sciences Academy (HMSA) Cale Elementary School STEM Program, Intern Children’s Dentistry with a Mother’s Touch, Intern

Favorite quote: "What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains and is immortal." Albert Pine

Favorite memory: School trip to Spain and Portugal in 10th grade with amazing friends!

Advice to future generations: Learn from past mistakes and use your political voice for good.

