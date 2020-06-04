Hawkins, Tia

School: Monticello High School

Future plans: Tia will be attending Virginia State University (VSU), majoring in Political Science.

Accomplishments: Tia received the Provost Scholarship and will be apart of the Honor Program at VSU!

Extracurriculars: While attending Monticello High School, she was apart of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, National History Honor Society, Monticello Mentors. She was also a Trailblazer at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Favorite quote: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Advice to future generations: Always be the change you want to see!

