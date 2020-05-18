Morgan, Rachel Ann

School: Monticello High School

Future plans: Rachel will be attending BYU-Idaho in the fall to study Biomedical Science.

Accomplishments: Rachel attended Catec and received her CNA and now works for Pediatric Associates.

Favorite quote: Tiger was crazy, but tiger was right! Tiger Cub

Advice to future generations: Always remember who you are and strive to do your best. Stay humble and kind.

