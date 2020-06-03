Reaves, Janus

School: Monticello High School
Future plans: future plans is to work in the automotive field or become a chef go to college
Extracurriculars: Football manager
Favorite memory: Being a football manager and still being able to enjoy football
Advice to future generations: Enjoy school while you can because it doesn’t last long
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.