Saylor, Sydney

School: Monticello High School

Future plans: Sydney is attending PVCC in the Fall and planning to attend the University of Michigan's School of Dentistry

Accomplishments: Sydney worked very hard and graduated MHS one year early!

Extracurriculars: Cheer Squad

Advice to future generations: You are our future and we are counting on you to make this beautiful world a better place. Never give up no matter how difficult life becomes … you got this and you're loved!

