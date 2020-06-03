Saylor, Sydney

School: Monticello High School
Future plans: Sydney is attending PVCC in the Fall and planning to attend the University of Michigan's School of Dentistry
Accomplishments: Sydney worked very hard and graduated MHS one year early!
Extracurriculars: Cheer Squad
Advice to future generations: You are our future and we are counting on you to make this beautiful world a better place. Never give up no matter how difficult life becomes … you got this and you're loved!
