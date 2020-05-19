Principal Vrhovac

The senior class of 2020, Monticello High School

Thank you Mustangs!  It has been an HONOR and a PRIVILEDGE to work with you over the past three years.  As we all know, there have been many unexpected turns in the road these past several weeks.  COVID-19 has changed the way we currently do business.  We are disappointed that you will not have the opportunity to end your senior year with all the normal traditions as those before you.  You will however, have the opportunity to be the first to have your graduation done virtually and possibly establish some new norms for the future.  We hope that all your future dreams are fulfilled, and you enjoy a healthy life.  Remember, hold yourself accountable for your actions, and may your future be filled with joy and happiness.

Mr. Rick Vrhovac, Principal

