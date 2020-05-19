Congrats to the Class of 2020!
'Our School strives to provide a welcoming, joyful environment where students can meet their needs and support each other to reach their full potential in their academic, creative, and personal goals.'
That's how principal Chad Ratliff describes Murray High School, which fills a unique niche in Albemarle County Public Schools. With an emphasis on creativity, mastery learning, and student choice, the mission of Murray is to provide Albemarle families a small liberal arts school option for students who wish to maximize intellectual curiosity and creative potential in ways that may be more limited in a traditional comprehensive high school setting. Murray's instructional approach focuses on inquiry and project-based learning with arts-infusion across the curriculum.
