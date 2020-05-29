Williams, Ivy

School: Murray High School
Future plans: Ivy is excited to take a gap year prior to starting college next year.
Accomplishments: Ivy graduated magna cum laude from Murray High School. She also recently completed a semester of college coursework through Colorado State University's Semester at Sea program.
Extracurriculars: Ivy is a talented musician. She sings, plays the violin, cello, guitar, ukelele, recorder, piano, and base. She has attended numerous orchestra events and participated in JMUs Spring String Thing every year since 2013. She also plays multiple sports and played soccer on both school and travel teams.
