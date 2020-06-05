Clark, Amaya

School: Fluvanna County High School
Future plans: Amaya hopes to attend LSU and is exploring the Army Reserves.
Favorite quote: “Love the life you live, live the life you love.” ~Bob Marley
Favorite memory: Sharing with her late Great Grandfather that she was graduating a year early.
Advice to future generations: Life is short and it will fly by faster than you realize, so take the time to stop and truly enjoy every moment! The smallest happenings usually leave the biggest memories!
