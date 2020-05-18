Evans, Sophia

School: Miller School of Albemarle

Future plans: President Leadership Program, Christopher Newport University

Accomplishments: Presidential Leadership Scholarship at Christopher Newport University, Humanities Program Degree, Coaches Award Varsity Soccer, Most Valuable Player JV Volleyball.

Extracurriculars: Vice President of Student Government, Co-Chair of Honor Board, National Honor Society, Humanities Program, Captain of Varsity Volleyball, Captain of Varsity Soccer, Volunteer at English Meadows Retirement Home,

Favorite quote: "When you are joyful, when you say yes to life and have fun and project positivity all around you, you become the sun in the center of every constellation, and people want to be near you." -Shannon L. Adlev

Favorite memory: Dancing in the streets of Valencia Spain

Advice to future generations: Positivity, forgiveness, and resilience are the most important qualities to practice to live a happy and wholesome life.

Tags

Load comments