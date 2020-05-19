Dear Fluvanna High School Class of 2020,
Congratulations, Class of 2020! When this year began, there was no way you could have foreseen such an anomaly of an event that would essentially disrupt your senior year. You are a resilient and special group of young people. The journey that each of you are about to begin will be full of experiences beyond what you can currently imagine. As you go, be sure to reach for the stars and never stop dreaming. You are stronger than you think and are capable of many wonderful things. Your future does not happen by chance; it comes to fruition through planning, preparation, and listening to the voice that is within each of us. Face everything that life gives you and rise above it. Use your Fluco PRIDE in the face of challenges: Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Determination, and Expectations. Though you are moving on, remember: Once a Fluco, Always a Fluco!!! You have my best wishes, and I am so very proud to be your principal.
Margo D. Bruce, Principal
