Peters, Ryan

School: Fluvanna County High School

Future plans: Ryan will attend PVCC in the Fall to pursue a degree in computer science and cyber security. He then plans to transfer to a 4 year college for an advanced degree.

Accomplishments: Ryan is currently a second degree black belt at Uplevel Martial Arts and is working on obtaining his third degree.

Extracurriculars: Ryan is the recipient of the 2020 scholarship from Tenaska and the 2020 Howard and Geraldine Kojan Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Rivanna Lions Club.

Favorite memory: My last Marching Band performance

Advice to future generations: Have good friends.

