Peters, Ryan

School: Fluvanna County High School
Future plans: Ryan will attend PVCC in the Fall to pursue a degree in computer science and cyber security. He then plans to transfer to a 4 year college for an advanced degree.
Accomplishments: Ryan is currently a second degree black belt at Uplevel Martial Arts and is working on obtaining his third degree.
Extracurriculars: Ryan is the recipient of the 2020 scholarship from Tenaska and the 2020 Howard and Geraldine Kojan Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Rivanna Lions Club.
Favorite memory: My last Marching Band performance
Advice to future generations: Have good friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.