Miller School of Albemarle

On behalf of the faculty and staff of the Miller School of Albemarle, let me offer my congratulations to MSA's graduating class of 2020. Miller's seniors have shown amazing grit, spirit, and camaraderie through a most difficult time. This is a group of young women and men who care about one another and their school. They are also a hard-working and determined group of students. They are well-prepared and ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead of them. Well done!

Head of School, J. Michael Drude

