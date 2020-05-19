Dear MCHS Class of 2020,
My heart is with every single one of you as you move forward in life without the traditional closure that most seniors are granted as they exit high school; however, you all are the class that would handle it with resilience and a positive outlook. I want each of you to create the life you have always dreamed of, and know that you have a community of adults here at Madison County High School who will embrace you with open arms in moments that you feel stuck, have questions or want to celebrate an accomplishment. MCHS will forever be your home, and please don’t forget your roots; but, spread your love and greatness everywhere you go so that others can experience how great of a day it is when you’re a Mountaineer!
With Mountaineer Pride,
Ms. Wynham
Principal
