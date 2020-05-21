Shifflett, Dorian

School: Orange County High School
Future plans: She will be attending PVCC in the fall to obtain her general studies. She would like to then attend George Mason University and get a degree in Criminal Science. Her hopes then is to attend UVA School of Law and become a criminal lawyer.
Accomplishments: $3,000 scholarship from the Orange American Legion Post #156 Perfect attendance her junior and senior year. Completed 5 years of Spanish
Extracurriculars: Member of the Health and Fitness Club - President her senior year JV and Varsity player on the Volleyball and Soccer teams. Ran indoor track for 3 years.
Favorite quote: please remember: You're braver then you believe, stonger than you seem, and smarter than you think. Winnie the Pooh
Favorite memory: Making the JV soccer team, when I had never played the sport until the first day of tryouts.
Advice to future generations: Work hard and never think that you can't do it.
