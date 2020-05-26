Stafford, Evynne Paige

School: Fluvanna County High School

Future plans: Evynne will be attending UVA-Wise in the fall to play Volleyball for the Cavaliers and pursue a career in the medical field.

Extracurriculars: Evynne played Volleyball and Soccer for the Lady Flucos all 5 years of High School and was the team manager and scorekeeper for the Lady Flucos Basketball team.

Favorite quote: Go your own way!

