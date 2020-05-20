Whitney Thompson, Head of School:
Congratulations to the Tandem Friends School Class of 2020! - graduating in our
school’s 50th year! You have each accomplished so much academically and personally
in your time at Tandem Friends. Your intellectual curiosity, hard work, and drive came to
fruition this year in amazing Senior Projects and college outcomes. Thank you for being
the wonderful, unique, and spirited group you are and for your perseverance throughout
this challenging spring. Thank you for all that you have taught us and shared with us
over your years at Tandem Friends School. We wish you the best in the next chapters
of your lives, knowing that you will cultivate community wherever you go as you lead
with authenticity, integrity, and purpose.
Tandem Friends Class of 2020:
Olivia Rose-Marie Sophia Bullock
Zehua Chen
Kobi Terence Copeland
Phiala Ingham Deal
Meridith Carter Frazee
Kathleen Elizabeth Hynes
Elyse Marie Jabalee-Farrell
Dean Carnell Lockley II
Matthew Carney McCullough
Abriana Zoya Roberts-Kedes
Jonathan William Scholl
Lauren Abigail Shotwell
Elizabeth Anne Simpson
Nathaniel Thomas Stevenson
Lewis Alan Summers
Meiling Olivia Tharp
Elise Kay Van Der Loo
Joshua William Warren
Zihan Yan
Hongsheng Zhang
