Tandem Friends School

Whitney Thompson, Head of School:

Congratulations to the Tandem Friends School Class of 2020! - graduating in our

school’s 50th year! You have each accomplished so much academically and personally

in your time at Tandem Friends. Your intellectual curiosity, hard work, and drive came to

fruition this year in amazing Senior Projects and college outcomes. Thank you for being

the wonderful, unique, and spirited group you are and for your perseverance throughout

this challenging spring. Thank you for all that you have taught us and shared with us

over your years at Tandem Friends School. We wish you the best in the next chapters

of your lives, knowing that you will cultivate community wherever you go as you lead

with authenticity, integrity, and purpose.

Tandem Friends Class of 2020:

Olivia Rose-Marie Sophia Bullock

Zehua Chen

Kobi Terence Copeland

Phiala Ingham Deal

Meridith Carter Frazee

Kathleen Elizabeth Hynes

Elyse Marie Jabalee-Farrell

Dean Carnell Lockley II

Matthew Carney McCullough

Abriana Zoya Roberts-Kedes

Jonathan William Scholl

Lauren Abigail Shotwell

Elizabeth Anne Simpson

Nathaniel Thomas Stevenson

Lewis Alan Summers

Meiling Olivia Tharp

Elise Kay Van Der Loo

Joshua William Warren

Zihan Yan

Hongsheng Zhang

